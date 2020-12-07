COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 54 new cases, 103 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (December 4), there were 4470 total confirmed cases with 3922 listed as recovered and 84 deaths.

In the latest update, 54 additional cases, 103 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by the City of Plainview)