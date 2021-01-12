COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 62 new cases, 1 additional death

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 11, 2021), there were 5559 total confirmed cases with 5158 listed as recovered and 121 deaths.

In the latest update, 62 additional cases, 85 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .