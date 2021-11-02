COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 63 new cases, no deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (November 1, 2021), there were 7986 total confirmed cases with 7761listed as recovered and 168 deaths.

In the latest update, 63 additional cases, 90 recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 57.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .