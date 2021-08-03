COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 69 new cases, 1 death in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 2, 2021), there were 6347 total confirmed cases with 6121 listed as recovered and 141 deaths.

In the latest update, 69 additional case, 36 additional recoveries and one additional death was reported. Eighty-five cases were still active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

