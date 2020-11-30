COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 77 new cases, 1 additional death

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 25), there were 4129 total confirmed cases with 3428 listed as recovered and 82 deaths.

In the latest update, 77 additional cases, 24 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by City of Plainview)

Editor’s Note: The update provided Monday morning includes data through Wednesday, November 25. Tuesday’s report will reflect holiday and weekend numbers.