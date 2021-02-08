COVID-19 update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases, 1 additional death

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

On Friday, February 12th, 2021, The Buddy Holly Center will be extending its open hours until 7 PM.Visitors can take advantage of these extended hours to view the Fine Arts Gallery's stunning new exhibition, "Ebova, New Works."

The exhibition will run through Sunday, March 21st, 2021 in the Buddy Holly Center's Fine Arts Gallery. The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public.

For more information about this exhibit, our virtual exhibition, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org. For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

