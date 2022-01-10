COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 80 new cases, 1 additional death in latest update

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff & Chris Whited | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Thursday (January 6 , 2022), there were 8652 total confirmed cases with 8354 listed as recovered and 113 deaths.

In the latest update, 80 additional cases, 12 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 113 cases were still active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Friday’s COVID-19 bi-weekly update was provided on Monday, January 10.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar