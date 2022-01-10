COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 80 new cases, 1 additional death in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Thursday (January 6 , 2022), there were 8652 total confirmed cases with 8354 listed as recovered and 113 deaths.

In the latest update, 80 additional cases, 12 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 113 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

EDITOR’S NOTE: Friday’s COVID-19 bi-weekly update was provided on Monday, January 10.