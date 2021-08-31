COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 81 new cases and no deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 30, 2021), there were 6903 total confirmed cases with 6531 listed as recovered and 148 deaths.

In the latest update, 81 additional cases, 126 recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 224.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .