COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 90 new cases, 2 deaths in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 9, 2021), there were 6437 total confirmed cases with 6175 listed as recovered and 143 deaths.

In the latest update, 90 additional case, 54 additional recoveries and two additional deaths was reported. One hundred forty-three cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .