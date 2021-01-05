COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 97 new cases, 3 additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 4, 2021), there were 5358 total confirmed cases with 4973 listed as recovered and 119 deaths.

In the latest update, 97 additional cases, 177 additional recoveries and three additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .