COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 98 new cases, no additional deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 10, 2022), there were 8750 total confirmed cases with 8437 listed as recovered and 185 deaths.

In the latest update, 98 additional cases, 83 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of 128 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .