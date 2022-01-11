COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 98 new cases, no additional deaths in bi-weekly update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 10, 2022), there were 8750 total confirmed cases with 8437 listed as recovered and 185 deaths.

In the latest update, 98 additional cases, 83 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of 128 cases were still active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar