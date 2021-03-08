COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports no new cases or deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (March 5, 2021), there were 6054 total confirmed cases with 5892 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, no additional cases, none additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .