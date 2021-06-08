COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports only 1 new case in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 7, 2021), there were 6161 total confirmed cases with 6020 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, only one additional case, 10 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. Only two cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .