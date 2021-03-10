COVID-19 vaccination options offered for homebound individuals

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Save Our Seniors Program, homebound individuals can call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933 to schedule a time for someone to come vaccinate them at their residence.

Details:

Homebound individuals wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933. The Public Health Department phone lines open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Priority is given to individuals over the age of 65.

Individuals under 65 must meet the Texas Phase 1B eligibility criteria.

The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1B as follows:

Phase 1B

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 18 – 64 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk, such as but not limited to:

Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)