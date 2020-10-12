COVID cases force delay of Baylor game vs No. 7 Oklahoma St.

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — An increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Baylor has forced the Big 12 Conference to push back the Bears’ scheduled home game against No. 7 Oklahoma State. The game that was to be played next Saturday has been rescheduled for December 12.

Baylor had said Thursday that it was pausing football activities to evaluate recent tests. That pause will now continue through at least Saturday. The Big 12 says its league championship game is still tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 or 19. That depends on who would play in that game, and when the necessary standings are complete.

