LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the past month, health officials have noticed an increase in COVID cases not just here in Lubbock, but across the state.

“COVID is still with us, and it does affect individuals in our community, especially those with some sort of underlying health condition,” said Katherine Wells, director of the City of Lubbock Health Department.

According to the health department, since July, Texas hospitals saw an increase in covid cases from 600 to 750, a 5% increase each week.

Wells said those numbers may seem high, but they’re nothing compared to the numbers in 2020. As of Tuesday night, University medical center currently only has three cases of covid at their hospital, which is about their average, versus back in 2020, when hundreds of beds were occupied.

Although this spike may seem intimidating, Wells said it may be the new normal.

“We’re going to see cycles probably in our community of lots of people who are protected from the virus, either from infection or vaccination and then over time, that’s going to wane, you might see an uptick again of the virus,” Wells said.

Dr. Sameer Islam, community chair of the Lubbock Medical Society, recommends keeping up with vaccines, which could be your best defense.

“The guidelines change on a constant basis, what we do know is that number one, you make sure you are fully vaccinated, number two, you make sure you get the booster on top of that,” Dr. Islam said. “If you’re 65 years and above and it’s been four months since your last booster, we typically recommend you get a second booster after that.”

Dr. Islam said to consult your physician if you have questions about vaccinations.

Wells also said for those who are high-risk, they will roll out a new vaccine this fall.

“We will be talking to really our high-risk members of our community, really encouraging them to consider getting that additional COVID booster kind of along the same lines as you would get your annual flu shot,” Wells said.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or for information on shot records, visit the City of Lubbock Health Department website or call 806-775-2933.

