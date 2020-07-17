COVID positive patients at Crown Point Health Suites

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Crown Point Health Suites:

Six patients of Crown Point Health Suites have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Terri Ruble, RN and co-founder.

“With over 1,200 annual admissions, Crown Point immediately developed enhanced procedures when COVID-19 hit Lubbock. We planned for the possibility, prepared our staff and facility, and practiced our plan,” said Ms. Ruble.

“We also developed specific protocols to isolate and care for COVID positive patients early on, should the need present. We had hoped this would not be necessary, but our top priority remains to provide the safest environment possible for our patients and staff,” Ruble added.

Crown Point assigns COVID positive patients, during their treatment and recovery, to a designated and separate unit, with dedicated staff.

“From the outset, we have appreciated the support and guidance from the City of Lubbock Health Department, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and continue to follow CDC guidelines. We will continue to work closely with them on mitigation steps and best practices,” said Michael McPherson, MD, medical director.