CPCS Personal Care Services lends food support to Carillon residents

CPCS Personal Care Services has stepped in to lend food and water support for Carillon Senior Living Community residents in an effort to encourage residents to remain hydrated and have a snack during COVID-19.

“We we’re asked if we could assist the Carillon team in their efforts to help stimulate residents’ appetites and motivation to drink,” said Bradley Madison, administrator for CPCS Personal Care Services. “As a proud supporter of our community, we’re honored to help in any way possible.”

CPCS and their team will donate a snack and water, along with a Christian message, to all 250 independent living residents weekly through the month of May.

“These are different times, as we all know,” Madison said. “Everyone is adapting in their own way, and we want to help reassure these residents that we are thinking about them and are especially encouraged to assist the local demographic most at-risk during these novel times.”

