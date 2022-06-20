Former Texas A&M Assistant Craig Snider will be the next head coach of Texas Tech Softball

LUBBOCK, TX — Craig Snider will be the next head coach for Texas Tech Softball, the school announced on Monday.

Snyder most recently served as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for Texas A&M University. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Florida State with their 2018 WCWS National Championship team. This will be Snider’s first collegiate head coaching job.

Snider takes over for the previous head coach, Sami Ward, who was fired after two seasons. Texas Tech has not announced when coach Snider will be introduced at this time.