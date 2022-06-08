LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit continues to investigate a collision that left one person dead.

A Lubbock Police officer was in pursuit of a motorcycle on Tuesday, June 7th, which was observed disregarding a red light at 50th Street and Avenue Q around 9:00 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Torey Timmons, fled the scene.

The pursuit was canceled near the area of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The motorcycle continued northbound on Avenue Q approaching the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

A GMC pick-up driven by 55-year-old Jose Solorzano and occupied by a 15-year old boy and 37-year-old Hipolito Sanchez-Valdez, was traveling south on Avenue Q. The GMC pickup attempted to turn east onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The motorcycle ran a red light and struck the GMC pick-up.

Timmons was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

Timmons died from his injuries on June 8th.

The investigation is on-going.

