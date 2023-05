LUBBOCK, Texas– The intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Avenue was closed due to a traffic accident in the area.

The Lubbock Police Department said two people suffered moderate injuries and initial call was made at 12:10 p.m.

LPD also said the crash involved three vehicles.

According to a LBK alert, westbound traffic was closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.