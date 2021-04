LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a pickup truck and fuel tanker in the 4000 block of East Loop 289.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, just before 2:00 p.m., a pickup truck heading northbound lost control and veered into the southbound lanes before hitting the tanker.

LPD said one person was seriously injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back to EverythingLubbock.com.