LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street.

There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene in a vehicle, according to LPD.

Officers pursued the vehicle and “while traveling eastbound the vehicle lost control and came to rest in a median,” LPD said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

This story is developing. EverythingLubbock.com will update the story as information becomes available.