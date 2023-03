GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A crash in Gaines county killed one person Saturday morning, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A vehicle was traveling north coming up on the intersection of County Road 251 and County Road 214.

According to DPS, the driver, 20-year-old Carlos Isaac Perez-Loera of Seminole, disregarded a stop sign and went into the pasture. His vehicle then rolled and he was ejected from it.

Perez-Loera was pronounced dead on scene, said DPS.