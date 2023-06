GAINES COUNTY, Texas – A two-vehicle crash just west of Lamesa left a motorcyclist from the state of Washington dead on Sunday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At 10:26 a.m., a pickup occupied by two people from Artesia, New Mexico was traveling eastbound on US 180, while Thomas Clark, 64, of Colbert, Washington was traveling westbound on US 180.

According to the crash report, the pickup had a blowout just before the crash. Clark was not wearing a helmet.