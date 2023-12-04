LEVELLAND, Texas – A crash between two vehicles occurred Monday, resulting in a death and multiple injuries at the intersection of US Highway 385 and American Road, just north of Levelland.

At 12:20 p.m., a Jeep and pickup collided, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. According to preliminary investigations, the Jeep, operated by 21-year-old Andrew Mitchell of Levelland, was driving east on American Rd, approaching the intersection with US-385, the DPS report said. The vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the northbound pickup, driven by 50-year-old James Michael Dewbre of Littlefield.

Dewbre succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the report said. Mitchell had a passenger, 25-year-old Joseph McBrannon, also from Levelland. Both Mitchell and McBrannon suffered injuries and were taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

The investigation is ongoing.