LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of crash in South Lubbock Saturday morning.

The accident was reported on Interstate 27 near 82nd Street.

Details are limited at this time, but the Lubbock Police Department reported at least one person was seriously injured.



Due to the crash, all southbound lanes of I-27 were closed and traffic was being diverted westbound onto Loop 289.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more details.