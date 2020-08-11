Crash involving LFR truck reported Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon in Central Lubbock.
The accident was reported after 12:30 p.m. at 34th Street and Slide Road.
The crash involved a Lubbock Fire Rescue truck and a passenger car.
The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
Police did not provide any additional details.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.