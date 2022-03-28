GRANDFALLS, Texas — A Brownfield man was involved with a crash that took the life of a Monahans man Sunday evening in Ward County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said Anatalio Molina Gallegos, 70, of Monahans was driving a pickup truck “at an unsafe speed” around a curve along State Highway 18 near Grandfalls.

Michael Anthony Navarrette, 49, of Monahans was riding a motorcycle along the same curve, and Shawn Zachery Reid, 64, of Brownfield was driving a pickup truck behind the motorcycle, DPS said.

DPS said Gallego’s truck crossed over into the southbound lanes. Navarrette laid down his bike to avoid a crash, and the two pickup trucks collided.

Navarette and Reid were taken to hospitals, and DPS said they both were in “stable condition.”

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said. DPS said it was unknown if Gallegos was wearing a seat belt.