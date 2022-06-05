LAMESA, Texas — Four people lost their lives Saturday night in a crash 12 miles west of Lamesa, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a car, Marie Louise Dupree, 62, of Seminole, was going west on U.S. Highway 180, DPS said. Her car struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler, which was stuck in the ditch after the driver, Jose Manuel Lopez, 43, of Miami, Florida tried to make a U-turn, DPS said. Dupree and her passengers lost their lives.

They were identified as Connie Garate Carroll, 78, of Seminole; an 11-year-old girl from Seminole; and a 10-year-old boy from Seminole. Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said. The posted speed limit along that stretch of Highway 180 was listed as 65 miles per hour.