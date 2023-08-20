SNYDER, Texas — A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a Scurry County crash just north of Snyder, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Johnny Rey Hernandez of Port Arthur was driving a car north along Highway 84. He “failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway,” DPS said, and his car struck a road sign. The car rolled and caught on fire.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. DPS said conditions were dry and clear. The posted speed limit was listed as 75 miles per hour. DPS said it was unknown if Hernandez wore a seat belt.