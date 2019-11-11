Two Crosbyton residents among victims in deadly Nolan Co. crash

Updated for names and details from DPS.

SWEETWATER, Texas — Three people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Nolan County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided updated information on Monday morning.

DPS said Joan Palacios, 43, of Crosbyton; Juan Palacios, 47, of Crosbyton and Bryan Isaac Pesina, 20, of Dale were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS also said Katerina Pesina, 22, of Crosbyton was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries.

According to re-post on the Crosbyton Chiefs Facebook page the crash involved two “of our community members” who were returning from a state cross country meet.

DPS said the crash was along State Highway 153, 19 miles southeast of Sweewater. DPS said two passenger vehicles hit head-on. DPS said the car driven by Bryan Pesina, who has no relation to Katerina Pesina, tried to pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone at the time of the crash.