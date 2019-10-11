Crash near Hereford leaves two dead

HEREFORD, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash west of Hereford on FM 1058 and CR KK around 7:20 p.m.

According to DPS, Brook Durr, 21, and Jamie Phillips, 24, were killed in the crash.

However, an obituary said Durr was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and went by the name Carter James Durr.

DPS said Phillips was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Durr was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, according to DPS.