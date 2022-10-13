LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at 10:05 a.m., DPS said.

TxDOT and the Levelland Police Department were assisting with traffic direction, DPS said.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Department asked people to avoid the area and said US 385 from America Road to Brazil Road were closed for the crash.

