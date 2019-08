STANTON, Texas — On Tuesday, a crash involving two truck-tractors towing semi-trailers on Interstate 20 near Stanton killed a man from Big Spring.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Joshua Jones, 29, was traveling east when he collided with the back of another truck. DPS said Jones was pronounced dead at Martin County Hospital.

He was not wearing a seat belt, DPS said.

The driver of the other truck, Terry Brewer, 61, was not injured in the crash, according to DPS.