LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m.

According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming to rest.”

Krier was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased, LPD said. Police said the Major Crash Unit was investigating.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that turned fatal.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at 4:54 a.m. on January 17th in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 56-year-old Konny Krier was operating an SUV southbound in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Ave. The SUV left the roadway and struck a telephone pole before coming to rest.

Krier was transported to University Medical Center by EMS, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

