Crash report provides name of injured driver, other new details in deadly crash along I-27

Interstate 27 in North Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police crash report was made available Wednesday concerning the deadly collision that took the lives of police officer Nicholas Reyna and firefighter Eric Hill. The collision also critically injured firefighter Matt Dawson.

The report said Tammy Latham, 50, of Amarillo was driving a pickup truck southbound on the interstate in North Lubbock. At the time, 8:19 a.m., there were emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes for a crash that happened a short time before.

Latham’s truck crossed from the southbound lanes into the median, rolled, cross over the northbound lanes, rolled again and then landed upright in a cotton field.

Latham suffered incapacitating injuries according to the crash report.

There had been winter weather in Lubbock the night before, and the report said there was icy conditions on the highway.

The report also said contributing factors were “unsafe speed,” and “failed to drive in single lane.”

No information was collected on alcohol. Latham did use a seat belt.

Dawson, as of Wednesday, was said to be doing better. EverythingLubbock.com is working to get updated information on Latham’s current condition.

Left to right: Reyna, Hill and Dawson (from City of Lubbock)

