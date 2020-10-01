Crash reported along Highway 84 in SE Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash along Highway 84 near County Road 7500 in Southeast Lubbock County Thursday afternoon.

Specifics were not yet available on how many people might be injured or what to the crash. EverythingLubbock.com is working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

Update: A photojournalist at 1:27 p.m. reported emergency crews were still responding. He said all westbound lanes were closed. No traffic was coming toward Lubbock. He also said more ambulances were showing up.

The photojournalist also reported Aerocare was on scene.