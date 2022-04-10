LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of 58th Street and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered serious injuries in the crash. However, a news release by LPD later confirmed a second victim in the crash also suffered serious injuries.

Both were transported to University Medical Center.

Additional officers were dispatched to the scene to assist with traffic control, LPD said.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

The following is news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LPD’s MCIU is on scene at 58th and University following a single-vehicle collision. Officers responded to the scene at 8:55 a.m. Two people were transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

All of University at 58th Street is currently closed. Southbound lanes are being diverted to a semi-access road, while northbound lanes are being diverted to 59th Street.

We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time.