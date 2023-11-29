The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 29, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday morning said authorities responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 27 between New Deal and Abernathy.

The crash was near County Road 5400. A section of I-27 northbound outside New Deal was closed, and traffic delays were reported. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

