One dead after crash on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a crash that happened just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday was fatal. The crash happened near the All American Chevrolet along the Slaton Highway, near the city of Slaton.

Emergency Medical Services, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Slaton Police responded.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that LSO was on the scene of a crash where a driver was ejected.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 87 was slow following the crash, and westbound traffic was diverted to Woodrow Road.

We are also working to confirm if there are any other injuries.