Breaking News
One dead after crash on Slaton Highway

One dead after crash on Slaton Highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a crash that happened just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday was fatal. The crash happened near the All American Chevrolet along the Slaton Highway, near the city of Slaton.

Emergency Medical Services, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Slaton Police responded.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that LSO was on the scene of a crash where a driver was ejected.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 87 was slow following the crash, and westbound traffic was diverted to Woodrow Road.

We are also working to confirm if there are any other injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar