Fatal crash reported on US 62/82 in Wolfforth late Sunday afternoon

Local News

Updated with additional information from Wolfforth Police

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

WOLFFORTH, Texas – One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon in Wolfforth.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes U.S. Highway 62/82, near the Loop 193 overpass.

Chief Rick Scott of the Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle struck a guardrail on the highway.

Scott said there was single female occupant in the vehicle who died.

Westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 62/82 was being diverted onto the adjacent frontage road.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com that troopers were also called to the scene for assistance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar