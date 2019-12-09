Fatal crash reported on US 62/82 in Wolfforth late Sunday afternoon

Updated with additional information from Wolfforth Police

WOLFFORTH, Texas – One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon in Wolfforth.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes U.S. Highway 62/82, near the Loop 193 overpass.

Chief Rick Scott of the Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle struck a guardrail on the highway.

Scott said there was single female occupant in the vehicle who died.

Westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 62/82 was being diverted onto the adjacent frontage road.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com that troopers were also called to the scene for assistance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.

