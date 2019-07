LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported just before 11:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of 50th Street.



The LFR jaws unit was also requested.

UMC EMS told EverythingLubbock.com that at least one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com has a photojournalist on scene. Check back for updates.

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar/Staff)