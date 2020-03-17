Crash, serious injuries, ties up traffic on South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash on the South Loop between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road tied up traffic Tuesday morning. A reporter on the scene described what appeared to be very serious injuries.

The time of the crash was before 9:00 a.m.

Police called the major crash unit to the scene and at about 9:15 confirmed that at least one person suffered serious injuries.

Police diverted traffic off of the west-bound main lanes at Quaker Avenue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police provided the following information in an LBK Alert at 9:23 a.m.

Due to a crash, all westbound lanes of South Loop 289 between Quaker Ave. and Slide Rd. will be closed for several hours. Traffic will be diverted off the Loop at Quaker. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.