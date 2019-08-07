Crash shuts down portion of MLK Blvd Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock Police responded to a crash shortly after 8:00 am Wednesday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and 74th Street. A photojournalist at the scene reported that three people were hurt. One of the people may have been seriously hurt.

More than an hour after the crash, Lubbock Police sent out the following public notification:

This is an emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department regarding a(n) Major Accident. Due to a major crash, all lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard are closed between East 74th Street and Eastbound road of East Slaton Highway. Closure is expected to last a couple of hours. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.