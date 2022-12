LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR 7500.

DPS said both drivers and a passenger were taken to University Medical Center with “moderate to serious injuries.”