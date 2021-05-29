Crash south of Wolfforth Saturday morning sends one to hospital

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A two-vehicle crash south of Wolfforth sent one person to the hospital late Saturday morning, according to the Texas DPS.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and County Road 1300.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck pulling a trailer was westbound on FM 1585 and was being followed by a passenger car.

The driver of the car failed to control their speed and crashed into the rear of the trailer, according to DPS.

The car’s driver was transported to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries, but DPS said those injuries did not appear to the life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.