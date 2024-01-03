Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 3, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Torres, a Lubbock man who was accused of driving while intoxicated during a 2021 crash that left a teenage boy dead, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to 19th Street and Slide Road for a crash. LPD said Torres was southbound on Slide Road when his vehicle crashed into a car driven by Ashley Worrell, who was in the westbound lanes trying to turn south.

Image of Joshua Torres from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

A 14-year-old male was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Worrell and a 17-year-old passenger both had moderate injuries, police said at the time.