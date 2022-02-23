LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant Wednesday morning provided new information into the shooting and killing of Paul Saiz, which his family previously described as a “road rage” murder. Bryan Garcia, 21, was arrested Tuesday night by Lubbock Police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired November 12, 2021, along North University Avenue. Police were told about “two vehicles that were chasing each other.”

As the investigation developed, officers talked to Saiz’s cousin.

“[They] were drinking at a bar and decided to leave for the night,” the warrant said.

The warrant also said, “[He] and Saiz were traveling north in the 200 block of University when a vehicle stopped abruptly in front of them.”

“He had warrants, and both he and Paul Saiz had been drinking, so they decided to flee from the accident,” the warrant said.

“Saiz continued driving north on University when they observed a vehicle chasing them,” the warrant said. “Saiz continued driving north to get away from the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle behind them started to shoot at them.”

Police found “numerous bullet holes” in the pickup truck Saiz drove.

Security video from businesses and crash debris in the 200 block of University Avenue corroborated the story. Surveillance images were released to the Lubbock-area news media, including EverythingLubbock.com.

“Information was received in regards to a possible matching vehicle,” the warrant said. That led officers to the vehicle, which then allowed officers to find Garcia’s girlfriend.

After talking to the girlfriend, the warrant said, “Garcia pursued the vehicle that hit them trying to get them to stop. At one point, Bryan Garcia pulled out his gun and started to shoot at the vehicle.”

Garcia’s girlfriend told officers she thought Garcia was only trying to shoot out the tires. But once Saiz pulled over, they kept driving, the warrant said. A search warrant entry indicated Garcia was in the passenger seat.

Garcia was in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning for murder. His bond was not yet listed.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This story was updated to reflect information that was found in a search warrant, which was filed separately from the arrest warrant.