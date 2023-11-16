LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured and hospitalized after a crash with an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on Thursday morning, officials in Crosby County said.

Crosby County authorities said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 62/82 near Ralls.

Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper was called to the scene to inspect the 18-wheeler for hazmat.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.